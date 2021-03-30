China > China sets year-end compliance deadline for 2019, 2020 ETS emissions

China sets year-end compliance deadline for 2019, 2020 ETS emissions

Published 12:43 on March 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:44 on March 30, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

More than 2,200 power companies covered by China’s national emissions trading scheme will have to surrender allowances for their 2019 and 2020 CO2 emissions by Dec. 31, the government said Tuesday.

More than 2,200 power companies covered by China’s national emissions trading scheme will have to surrender allowances for their 2019 and 2020 CO2 emissions by Dec. 31, the government said Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software