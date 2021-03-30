China sets year-end compliance deadline for 2019, 2020 ETS emissions
Published 12:43 on March 30, 2021 / Last updated at 12:44 on March 30, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
More than 2,200 power companies covered by China’s national emissions trading scheme will have to surrender allowances for their 2019 and 2020 CO2 emissions by Dec. 31, the government said Tuesday.
