China > China prepares to give emissions trading scheme a legislative foundation

Published 08:57 on March 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:11 on March 30, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

China’s Ministry of Ecology and the Environment (MEE) on Tuesday released draft legislation that aims to write the national ETS into law, a move that would bolster the scheme’s authority and enable the government to hand out stricter penalties for non-compliance.

