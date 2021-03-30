China prepares to give emissions trading scheme a legislative foundation
Published 08:57 on March 30, 2021 / Last updated at 10:11 on March 30, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s Ministry of Ecology and the Environment (MEE) on Tuesday released draft legislation that aims to write the national ETS into law, a move that would bolster the scheme’s authority and enable the government to hand out stricter penalties for non-compliance.
