South Pole’s Australian climate strategy head joins rival offset developer
Published 08:30 on March 15, 2021 / Last updated at 08:30 on March 15, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage / No Comments
South Pole’s head of climate strategy for the Oceania region has left the company to take up a position as director for commercial development at one of Australia’s other major offset developers.
South Pole’s head of climate strategy for the Oceania region has left the company to take up a position as director for commercial development at one of Australia’s other major offset developers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.