Woodside, Trafigura announce first carbon neutral condensate shipment

Published 00:54 on March 15, 2021 / Last updated at 08:35 on March 15, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Australia’s Woodside Energy and Singapore-headquartered traders Trafigura on Monday announced their first involvements in fossil fuel shipments voluntarily backed by carbon credits.