Guangdong keeps lid on offset use, gets timetable back on track
Published 11:55 on March 3, 2021 / Last updated at 11:55 on March 3, 2021 / China, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s biggest pilot emissions trading scheme will keep offset limits for compliance purposes well below 0.5% of emissions for 2020, and also get the compliance cycle back on track after COVID-driven interruptions sparked major delays for all of the nation’s pilot markets last year.
China’s biggest pilot emissions trading scheme will keep offset limits for compliance purposes well below 0.5% of emissions for 2020, and also get the compliance cycle back on track after COVID-driven interruptions sparked major delays for all of the nation’s pilot markets last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.