RGGI Q4 emissions skew lower as 2021-25 bank adjustment estimate edges down

Published 17:27 on January 29, 2021 / Last updated at 17:27 on January 29, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The RGGI cap-and-trade programme reported a fourth quarter year-on-year emissions drop due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while total 2020 output would set the upcoming five-year allowance bank adjustment slightly lower than the power sector scheme’s expectations, according to CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data updated Friday.