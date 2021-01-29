Americas > RGGI Q4 emissions skew lower as 2021-25 bank adjustment estimate edges down

RGGI Q4 emissions skew lower as 2021-25 bank adjustment estimate edges down

The RGGI cap-and-trade programme reported a fourth quarter year-on-year emissions drop due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while total 2020 output would set the upcoming five-year allowance bank adjustment slightly lower than the power sector scheme’s expectations, according to CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data updated Friday. 

