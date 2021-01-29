US oil firm transacts first CO2-neutral product as it aims for net zero crude
Published 16:11 on January 29, 2021 / Last updated at 16:12 on January 29, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A US-based company has delivered its first CO2-neutral oil, bundling the fuel shipment with carbon offsets and saying the milestone was its first step in achieving net-zero oil.
A US-based company has delivered its first CO2-neutral oil, bundling the fuel shipment with carbon offsets and saying the milestone was its first step in achieving net-zero oil.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.