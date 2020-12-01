EMEA > EU Midday Market Briefing

EU Midday Market Briefing

Published 12:28 on December 1, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:14 on December 1, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon rose on Tuesday to tag €30 for the first time since September, with colder weather, a looming supply drought, and wider market strength continuing to lift EUA prices after a stellar November.

