UK campaigner wins court hearing in campaign to price GHGs from incinerators
Published 20:35 on December 1, 2020 / Last updated at 21:05 on December 1, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
A UK high court judge on Tuesday ruled that a climate campaigner could sue the government for excluding waste incinerators from greenhouse gas pricing, teeing up a case that could help set a precedent for the EU.
