EMEA > UK campaigner wins court hearing in campaign to price GHGs from incinerators

UK campaigner wins court hearing in campaign to price GHGs from incinerators

Published 20:35 on December 1, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:05 on December 1, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A UK high court judge on Tuesday ruled that a climate campaigner could sue the government for excluding waste incinerators from greenhouse gas pricing, teeing up a case that could help set a precedent for the EU.

A UK high court judge on Tuesday ruled that a climate campaigner could sue the government for excluding waste incinerators from greenhouse gas pricing, teeing up a case that could help set a precedent for the EU.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software