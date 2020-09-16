EMEA > EUA prices could reach €51 by 2030 under EU’s proposed climate target -analysts

EUA prices could reach €51 by 2030 under EU’s proposed climate target -analysts

Published 05:28 on September 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 11:09 on September 17, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices could rise as high as €51 by 2030 under the “at least 55%” emissions target to be proposed by the European Commission, as the carbon market cap would tighten considerably, analysts said Wednesday.

EUA prices could rise as high as €51 by 2030 under the “at least 55%” emissions target to be proposed by the European Commission, as the carbon market cap would tighten considerably, analysts said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software