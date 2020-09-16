EUA prices could reach €51 by 2030 under EU’s proposed climate target -analysts
Published 05:28 on September 16, 2020 / Last updated at 11:09 on September 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUA prices could rise as high as €51 by 2030 under the “at least 55%” emissions target to be proposed by the European Commission, as the carbon market cap would tighten considerably, analysts said Wednesday.
