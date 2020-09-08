Africa > INTERVIEW: Financial sector will help unfog voluntary carbon market’s “murkiness”, say offset standards

INTERVIEW: Financial sector will help unfog voluntary carbon market’s “murkiness”, say offset standards

Published 00:15 on September 8, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:29 on September 8, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Concerns remain around the “murkiness” of the global voluntary carbon trade, but two of the main offset certifiers keeping the market running are confident that a new era of increased participation and scrutiny, including by the financial sector, will bring much-needed transparency and investor confidence.

