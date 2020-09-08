INTERVIEW: Financial sector will help unfog voluntary carbon market’s “murkiness”, say offset standards

Concerns remain around the “murkiness” of the global voluntary carbon trade, but two of the main offset certifiers keeping the market running are confident that a new era of increased participation and scrutiny, including by the financial sector, will bring much-needed transparency and investor confidence.