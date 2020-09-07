EMEA > EU Market: EUAs slip to 2-week low below €27 after auction struggle

EU Market: EUAs slip to 2-week low below €27 after auction struggle

Published 21:30 on September 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:42 on September 7, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs hit a two-week low below €27 on Monday as the market struggled to absorb a hefty auction, in what will be the biggest sale supply week of the year so far.

EUAs hit a two-week low below €27 on Monday as the market struggled to absorb a hefty auction, in what will be the biggest sale supply week of the year so far.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software