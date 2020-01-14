Brussels proposes ‘just transition’ fund in €1 trillion EU green investment plan

Published 17:23 on January 14, 2020 / Last updated at 00:08 on January 15, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a €1 trillion investment plan to help meet the EU’s climate goals, seeking to divert 10% of the funds towards a “just transition” mechanism for fossil fuel-dominant regions, and potentially channelling aid to ETS installations.