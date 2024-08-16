Indonesian president-to-be reaffirms carbon administration
Published 09:25 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 09:25 on August 16, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Indonesia’s incoming president Prabowo Subianto’s office has reconfirmed a plan for a Climate Change Control and Carbon Administration which will use blockchain to manage its carbon markets in addition to pursuing a net zero target set by the previous administration.
Indonesia’s incoming president Prabowo Subianto’s office has reconfirmed a plan for a Climate Change Control and Carbon Administration which will use blockchain to manage its carbon markets in addition to pursuing a net zero target set by the previous administration.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.