INTERVIEW: NZ market heading in the right direction, returning veteran says
Published 09:21 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 09:21 on August 16, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
While he took the time to disconnect from New Zealand’s carbon trading scheme during a recent gardening leave, a prominent figure in the market on Friday told Carbon Pulse he is optimistic about its fundamentals since returning.
While he took the time to disconnect from New Zealand’s carbon trading scheme during a recent gardening leave, a prominent figure in the market on Friday told Carbon Pulse he is optimistic about its fundamentals since returning.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.