EMEA > Right-wing attempt to block EU funding for climate NGOs collapses

Right-wing attempt to block EU funding for climate NGOs collapses

Published 13:41 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:41 on April 1, 2025  / /  EMEA

A right-wing attempt to curtail funding for environmental NGOs in the European Union collapsed on Monday evening, in a vote before the European Parliament's environment committee.
A right-wing attempt to curtail funding for environmental NGOs in the European Union collapsed on Monday evening, in a vote before the European Parliament's environment committee.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.