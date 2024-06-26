China to launch national issuance and trading system for domestic green certificates

Published 11:55 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 11:55 on June 26, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

A national system for the issuance and trading of China's Green Electricity Certificates (GECs) will be officially launched at the end of this week to underpin the development of the renewable sector, though the linkage between the GEC scheme and the national carbon market remains unclear.