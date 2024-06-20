PNG cookstove project under updated Verra methodology to be issued half the credits originally planned
Published 07:58 on June 20, 2024 / Last updated at 07:58 on June 20, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
An Australian carbon project developer has had its cookstove project in Papua New Guinea registered by Verra, but will receive roughly half the volume of credits it initially expected due to using an updated methodology, a fact the company's CEO said he welcomed.
