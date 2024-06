PNG cookstove project under updated Verra methodology to be issued half the credits originally planned

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



An Australian carbon project developer has had its cookstove project in Papua New Guinea registered by Verra, but will receive roughly half the volume of credits it initially expected due to using an updated methodology, a fact the company's CEO said he welcomed.