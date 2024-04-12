WCI Markets: CCAs cautiously higher on rulemaking progress, WCAs up on small volume
Published 00:13 on April 12, 2024 / Last updated at 00:13 on April 12, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) picked up following the highly anticipated release of a public workshop date on cap-and-trade programme rulemaking and an economic impact analysis of proposed changes, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued to slowly regain footing after prices crashed earlier this year in wake of a repeal initiative.
