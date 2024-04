WCI Markets: CCAs cautiously higher on rulemaking progress, WCAs up on small volume

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) picked up following the highly anticipated release of a public workshop date on cap-and-trade programme rulemaking and an economic impact analysis of proposed changes, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued to slowly regain footing after prices crashed earlier this year in wake of a repeal initiative.