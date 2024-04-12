Americas > Washington announces cap-and-invest rulemaking in pursuit of linkage

Washington announces cap-and-invest rulemaking in pursuit of linkage

Published 00:34 on April 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:34 on April 12, 2024  / Allison Gacad /  Americas, Canada, US

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) announced on Thursday the commencement of rulemaking in consideration of amendments to its Climate Commitment Act (CCA), to facilitate linkage of the state’s carbon market with that of California and Quebec.
