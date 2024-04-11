Carbon markets to retain key role in climate action but vulnerable to geopolitics, GenZero says
Published 22:01 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 11:56 on April 11, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Carbon market participants should back harmonised quality standards and principles to secure its role as a foundation for international partnerships even in a scenario where global climate action become fragmented, Singapore's GenZero said on Friday.
