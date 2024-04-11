Eleven carbon credit programmes vie for eligibility under UN’s CORSIA offset scheme in latest application round
Published 22:41 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 23:13 on April 11, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Voluntary
Eleven carbon offset programmes have applied or reapplied to supply eligible compliance units for use by airlines in 2024-26 under CORSIA, the international aviation emissions trading scheme devised by UN body ICAO.
