EXCLUSIVE: Cookstove project developers poke holes in study alleging rife over-crediting
Published 05:01 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 22:41 on April 9, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary
A consortium of offset developers is hitting back at a recent analysis alleging pervasive over-crediting by cookstove projects within the voluntary carbon market (VCM), pointing to what it calls doubts about the study's reliability, in an open letter seen exclusively by Carbon Pulse.
