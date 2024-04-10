ARB considers increase in carbon intensity step-down and role of biofuels in LCFS
Published 01:42 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 01:42 on April 10, 2024
California regulator ARB is staying on course with the 2030 carbon intensity (CI) benchmark proposed in draft amendments last year, but is mulling adjustments to the one-time CI step-down for 2025 among other considerations based on stakeholder feedback.
