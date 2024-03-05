FEATURE: WTO complaints over CBAM would a face lengthy process with little hope of dismantling it
Published 16:50 on March 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:50 on March 5, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
Countries submitting a complaint to the WTO over the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism may have to wait years for any kind of decision, and even then it is unlikely to lead to any dismantling, trade experts have told Carbon Pulse.
