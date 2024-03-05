Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:17 on March 5, 2024 / Last updated at 13:17 on March 5, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon soared as much as 7.7% on Tuesday morning as a squeeze triggered by a rally in natural gas prices extended for a second day, forcing short-positioned traders to buy back in the futures market, while the approaching expiry of the March options contract also encouraged covering.
