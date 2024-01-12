China’s Guangdong adds three sectors to regional ETS, releases permit allocation plan
Published 05:26 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 05:26 on January 12, 2024 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, China
China’s Guangdong has expanded the coverage of the regional emissions trading scheme to cover three additional emissions-intensive sectors for the current compliance period as the economic hub seeks to strengthen its carbon market.
China’s Guangdong has expanded the coverage of the regional emissions trading scheme to cover three additional emissions-intensive sectors for the current compliance period as the economic hub seeks to strengthen its carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.