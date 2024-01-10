SK Market: Monthly KAU auction fails to sell out again amid permit oversupply
Published 09:38 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 09:38 on January 10, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea
South Korea on Wednesday sold fewer than 50% of the allowances on offer in its monthly CO2 permit auction amid dwindling buy interest, with analysts expecting the carbon price to remain at relatively low levels this year due to a lasting oversupply.
South Korea on Wednesday sold fewer than 50% of the allowances on offer in its monthly CO2 permit auction amid dwindling buy interest, with analysts expecting the carbon price to remain at relatively low levels this year due to a lasting oversupply.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.