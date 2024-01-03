INTERVIEW: AI technology helps map out the underground to get grids online faster
Published 13:53 on January 3, 2024 / Last updated at 13:53 on January 3, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Uncategorized, US, Voluntary
The ongoing challenge of rolling out power grids to keep up with the increase in renewable energy capacity is being tackled head on by a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that maps out the underground environment, working with companies worldwide to speed the shift to clean electrification.
The ongoing challenge of rolling out power grids to keep up with the increase in renewable energy capacity is being tackled head on by a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that maps out the underground environment, working with companies worldwide to speed the shift to clean electrification.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.