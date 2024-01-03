China, Egypt agree early stage work for 10GW solar farm
Published 07:24 on January 3, 2024 / Last updated at 07:24 on January 3, 2024 / Helen Clark / Africa, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA
China will help Egypt build a gigawatt-scale solar farm as the North African nation works to progress its goal for renewable energy to make up 42% of electricity by 2030 and cut millions of tonnes of CO2, underpinned by private sector investment.
China will help Egypt build a gigawatt-scale solar farm as the North African nation works to progress its goal for renewable energy to make up 42% of electricity by 2030 and cut millions of tonnes of CO2, underpinned by private sector investment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.