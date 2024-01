China, Egypt agree early stage work for 10GW solar farm

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



China will help Egypt build a gigawatt-scale solar farm as the North African nation works to progress its goal for renewable energy to make up 42% of electricity by 2030 and cut millions of tonnes of CO2, underpinned by private sector investment.