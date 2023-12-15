European Bank for Research and Development falls short of ending fossil fuel investment
Published 18:24 on December 15, 2023
The European Bank for Research and Development (EBRD) has introduced new criteria intended to restrict financial support to midstream and downstream fossil gas projects that are deemed ‘exceptional’ cases, but has stopped short of ending funding in the sector.
