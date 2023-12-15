Global coal use hit 2023 record but will decline out to 2026 -report

Published 11:21 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 11:21 on December 15, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International

Coal use hit a record high last year after several years of Covid- dampened demand, largely driven by three Asian economies and to a lesser extent Europe, according to a report published on Friday that predicted a further record this year before demand dips and then plateaus to 2026.