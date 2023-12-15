Ugandan project eligible for FSC-certified nature claim sponsorship

A forestry project in Uganda has obtained Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified accreditation for its soil conservation, enabling it to ask for sponsorship for its work.

The initiative is the first in an East African country to offer the Ecosystem Services Claim scheme, FSC said in a statement, joining projects in 10 other countries including Namibia, France, and Spain.

A forest project can offer an Ecosystem Services Claim to show it has achieved positive impact on soil, biodiversity, carbon, or recreational services, following verification from a body outside the FSC.

Businesses can then sponsor the project to acquire a “marketable story” with investments “making a measurable difference for forests”, according to the FSC website.

An Ecosystem Services Claim differs from the usual concept of the fledgling market of biodiversity credits, as it does not seek to produce tradable units – but both concepts seek to raise capital in exchange for improvements to nature.

The Uganda Timber Growers Association (UTGA) obtained accreditation from FSC-certified body Soil Association for soil improvements while restoring over 2,000 hectares of forests in the West Bugwe Central Forest Reserve.

The project plans to pursue certification for improving its carbon and water services, while expanding its restoration area. The metrics and prices of the claims are unclear.

UTGA has planted over 18,000 native trees since 2020, in partnership with the country’s National Forest Authority, including the East African mahogany and the red stinkwood.

The authority combats illegal logging and poaching, while ensuring sustainable use of the reserve’s resources, employing 150 locals.

Peter Mulondo, programme officer of technical and marketing at UTGA, said: “Certification ensures that the forest is managed responsibly and sustainably and that local communities benefit from the resources”.

The 3,065-ha reserve lost 82% of its tree cover between 1989 and 2016 due to farming, charcoal burning, and logging, FSC said.

Dennis Kavuma, general manager at UTGA, said: “The local communities have embraced the project’s principles of sustainable forest management, which include community-led initiatives to combat illegal activities”.

“The project’s collaborative approach underscores its commitment to fostering both environmental conservation and social well-being.”

Other FSC-certified Ecosystem Services Claim projects exist in:

France

Germany

Indonesia

Italy

Mexico

Namibia

The Netherlands

Portugal

South Africa

Spain

For example, a Namibian project offers an Ecosystem Services Claim for having protected biodiversity over more than 72,000 ha of savannahs by preventing encroachment from a damaging woody bush.

Carbon Pulse has asked FSC for further information.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

