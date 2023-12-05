COP28: Uganda announces package of energy and sustainability commitments
Published 14:58 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 14:58 on December 5, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Ugandan government launched its Energy Transition Plan (ETP) at COP28 on Tuesday, aiming to boost energy security, environmental protection, and attractiveness to private sector investors in the East African nation.
The Ugandan government launched its Energy Transition Plan (ETP) at COP28 on Tuesday, aiming to boost energy security, environmental protection, and attractiveness to private sector investors in the East African nation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.