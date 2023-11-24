Paraguay ARR carbon project to sequester 30 mln tonnes, generate biofuel from reforestation of cattle lands
Published 16:13 on November 24, 2023 / Last updated at 16:13 on November 24, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A Dutch company plans to reforest degraded cattle lands in Paraguay to sequester 30 million tonnes of CO2e over the project’s 30-year lifetime, one of the largest ARR projects of its kind to be registered by Verra, it announced on Friday while flagging co-benefits of creating seedcake for cows and biofuel for planes and vehicles.
