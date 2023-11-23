IEA sounds latest warning on oil and gas ahead of Dubai COP, sceptical on CCS

Published 10:38 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 10:38 on November 23, 2023 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has underlined the necessity of curtailing future oil and gas production in order to keep warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels even as it sees a role for the companies that produce it in the energy transition.