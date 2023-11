IEA sounds latest warning on oil and gas ahead of Dubai COP, sceptical on CCS

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has underlined the necessity of curtailing future oil and gas production in order to keep warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels even as it sees a role for the companies that produce it in the energy transition.