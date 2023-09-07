US startup secures $12 mln in seed funding to advance sustainable aviation fuels

Published 23:59 on September 7, 2023

A US-based startup focused on crafting sustainable fuels and chemicals from captured CO2 has announced an injection of $12 million in seed funding.