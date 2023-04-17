Commodity trader ACT acquires software firm to boost ESG offering

Published 17:58 on April 17, 2023 / Last updated at 17:58 on April 17, 2023 / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Commodity trader ACT has acquired a controlling stake in a US-based software firm, expanding the Amsterdam-headquartered company's offerings in the fast-growing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) space.