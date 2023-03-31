Euro Markets: Midday Update

EUAs traded higher for most of Friday morning, climbing above the €91 level that has offered resistance in recent days and setting the scene for a weekly gain, while energy prices were firmer amid forecasts for cooler temperatures and as Chinese PMI data suggested demand for LNG cargoes may improve.