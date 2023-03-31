Australia should start working on a CBAM ASAP, experts say

With the Safeguard Mechanism set to kick off in July, experts have argued that Australia should start work on a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) as quickly as possible to address carbon leakage risks, and provide investment certainty.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.