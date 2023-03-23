New South Wales’ stringent treasury climate guidelines could be a sign of things to come -analysis

The Australian state of New South Wales has implemented tough new Treasury guidelines that one expert says applies a carbon price through regulation, would make new fossil fuel projects untenable, and could be easily applied to other state and federal jurisdictions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.