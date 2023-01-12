The global market for key mass-manufactured clean energy technologies will reach around $650 billion per year by 2030, around three times the current level, if countries worldwide fully implement their announced climate policies and pledges, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated in a report released on Thursday.
Clean energy tech investment can surge with climate policy backing, IEA says
