Ratings agency finds minority of REDD+ credits are good quality

Published 17:02 on November 3, 2022 / Last updated at 17:35 on November 3, 2022

The “misconception” that all forestry conservation (REDD+) projects are low quality is not true, according to a ratings agency that has classed more than 143 mln carbon credits as coming from projects with little risk of overstated claims, although they are still a minority of the offsets issued so far.