A carbon credit ratings platform has hired a senior executive from data and research firm Fitch to steer and expand commercial opportunities.
Carbon credit ratings platform hires senior executive from Fitch
A carbon credit ratings platform has hired a senior executive from data and research firm Fitch to steer and expand commercial opportunities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.