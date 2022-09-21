Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system saw its current vintage allowance auction clear $5 above the previous sale, while the programme’s second sale for future permits settled a little over half that price, according to results published Wednesday.
Massachusetts sees record-high price at September GWSA carbon auction
