Massachusetts sees record-high price at September GWSA carbon auction

Published 19:07 on September 21, 2022 / Last updated at 19:07 on September 21, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system saw its current vintage allowance auction clear $5 above the previous sale, while the programme’s second sale for future permits settled a little over half that price, according to results published Wednesday.