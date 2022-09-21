RGGI programme review to examine procedures for entering, exiting carbon market

Published 20:26 on September 21, 2022 / Last updated at 22:45 on September 21, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The ongoing RGGI programme review will collect stakeholder input on rules for states entering and exiting the scheme, as several linkages in the power sector cap-and-trade programme remain in doubt, a conference heard Wednesday.