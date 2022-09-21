The ongoing RGGI programme review will collect stakeholder input on rules for states entering and exiting the scheme, as several linkages in the power sector cap-and-trade programme remain in doubt, a conference heard Wednesday.
RGGI programme review to examine procedures for entering, exiting carbon market
The ongoing RGGI programme review will collect stakeholder input on rules for states entering and exiting the scheme, as several linkages in the power sector cap-and-trade programme remain in doubt, a conference heard Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.