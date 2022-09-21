More than 200 industry leaders backed plans for zero-emissions aluminium, ammonia, steel on Wednesday, offering policymakers a guide for sector-level regulations and investment while providing tools to back the growing momentum behind sectoral mitigation targets at the international level.
CEOs back plans for zero-emissions pathways for heavy industry
