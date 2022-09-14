California should incorporate self-ratcheting mechanism to increase LCFS ambition -former official

California should include a self-ratcheting mechanism in its low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) that will strengthen the environmental performance of the programme without the need for formal rulemakings, a former official for state regulator ARB said Tuesday.