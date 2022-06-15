Saudi Aramco will invest in new renewables projects and blue ammonia production in an effort to slash its GHG output and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Saudi Aramco to tap new renewables, blue ammonia, offsets in bid for net zero by 2050
