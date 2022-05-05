Lawmakers near breakthroughs on EU ETS expansion, backloaded effort -sources

Published 21:01 on May 5, 2022 / Last updated at 21:01 on May 5, 2022 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Senior MEPs are nearing agreement on parts of EU ETS reform, with alignments emerging on expanding the market to new sectors and backloading cap cuts, according to EU sources on Thursday.